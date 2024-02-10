Left Menu

Foreign Minister Jaishankar pays tribute to Indian-origin soldier at Sailani Avenue in Perth during his visit

PTI | Perth | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:10 IST
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Sailani Avenue here named after Indian-origin soldier Nain Singh Sailani, who sacrificed his life during World War I while serving the Australian Imperial Force.

Jaishankar is here to attend the two-day Indian Ocean Conference.

''Visited Sailani Avenue in Perth. Named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia.

Glad to meet some of our veterans and Indian community leaders there,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

Records show that Sailani worked as a “labourer” before joining the Australian Imperial Force in Perth on February 7, 1916.

Shimla-born Nain Singh was 43 when he was assigned as a soldier to the 44th Infantry Battalion of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac).

He was one of 12 known Anzacs from the Indian community who enlisted with the Australian Imperial Forces in 1916, and one of two who were killed in an offensive campaign by Germany on Belgium during World War I.

He is buried in Belgium, alongside fellow Australian soldiers who were killed in action and is the recipient of three medals including the British War Medal, the Victory Medal and the 1914/15 Star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

