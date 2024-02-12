EU's Borrell: NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance
NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance dependent on the whims of the U.S president, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend.
NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance dependent on the whims of the U.S president, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend. Former U.S president Trump had suggested the United States might not protect NATO allies which don't spend enough on their own defence from a potential Russian invasion.
Asked to respond to Trump's comments, Borrell said: "NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance... depending on the humour of the president of the U.S."
