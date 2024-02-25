Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina Republican contest

Donald Trump

The former president had been widely favored to win, with poll after poll showing him holding a sizable lead despite his litany of criminal charges and Haley's status as a native of South Carolina who won two terms as governor. the race

insisted this week Haley, whose foreign policy credentials are at the center of her campaign, has focused in recent days on Trump's stance toward Russia following the death of Alexei Navalny, the main opposition leader there.

She criticized Trump for waiting days before commenting on Navalny's death and then for failing to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also condemned Trump's recent remarks that he would not defend NATO allies from a Russian attack if he felt they had not spent enough on defense. Haley had hoped that South Carolina's "open" primary, which allows registered voter to cast a ballot, would lead to turnout among independents and even some Democrats who are determined to stop Trump.

Kelli Poindexter, a Democrat and transcriptionist who lives in Columbia, the state capital, voted for Haley "simply to, maybe, cancel out one of the Donald Trump votes." "I think he's dangerous," Poindexter said. "I think he's a threat. And if Democrats come out and give a vote to Nikki, it takes one away from him."

But Kevin Marsh, a 59-year-old Republican and truck driver who also lives in Columbia, said he voted for Trump on Saturday because he trusts him more than Haley. "She's more of a globalist and I just can't support that," Marsh said.

