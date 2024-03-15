Left Menu

Russian-installed Kherson authorities accuse Ukraine of shelling polling stations

(Changes sourcing, adds details, context) MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in part of Ukraine's Kherson region controlled by Moscow on Friday accused Kyiv's forces of shelling two polling stations there during voting in Russia's three-day presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 19:38 IST
Russian-installed Kherson authorities accuse Ukraine of shelling polling stations

(Changes sourcing, adds details, context) MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) -

Russian-installed officials in part of Ukraine's Kherson region controlled by Moscow on Friday accused Kyiv's forces of shelling two polling stations there during voting in Russia's three-day presidential election. The electoral commission for the Russian-controlled region said in a statement on the Telegram messenger app that Ukraine had struck buildings used as polling stations in the settlements of Kakhovka and Brylivka.

It said that an unspecified number of people had been wounded, and buildings damaged. Reuters could not independently confirm its assertion.

Russia in September 2022 said it had incorporated Kherson region, along with three other Ukrainian provinces, even though it did not fully control any of them. Ukraine and its Western allies rejected the move as an illegal land grab.

Kyiv has said that the results of any voting in the four regions is null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024