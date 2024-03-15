Russian-installed Kherson authorities accuse Ukraine of shelling polling stations

(Changes sourcing, adds details, context) MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) -

Russian-installed officials in part of Ukraine's Kherson region controlled by Moscow on Friday accused Kyiv's forces of shelling two polling stations there during voting in Russia's three-day presidential election. The electoral commission for the Russian-controlled region said in a statement on the Telegram messenger app that Ukraine had struck buildings used as polling stations in the settlements of Kakhovka and Brylivka.

It said that an unspecified number of people had been wounded, and buildings damaged. Reuters could not independently confirm its assertion.

Russia in September 2022 said it had incorporated Kherson region, along with three other Ukrainian provinces, even though it did not fully control any of them. Ukraine and its Western allies rejected the move as an illegal land grab.

Kyiv has said that the results of any voting in the four regions is null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)