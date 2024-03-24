BJP names four LS candidates for Haryana in latest list; nominees for all 10 seats announced

The BJP on Sunday named its candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in its fifth list of nominees, fielding Naveen Jindal and Ranjit Singh Chautala who joined the party earlier in the day.

With this list, the party has now announced its candidates for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party has fielded Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Ranjit Chautala from Hisar, Mohan Lal Badoli from Sonipat and Arvind Kumar Sharma from Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Industrialist and former Congress MP Jindal and Independent MLA from Haryana Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP on Sunday. Jindal represented Kurukshetra in Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2014 as a Congress MP.

Chautala, 78, joined the BJP at an event in Haryana's Sirsa. He is a minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh recently resigned from the party's primary membership and the Lok Sabha and joined the Congress.

Of the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, Sitting MPs from Sonipat, Karnal and Sirsa have not been re-nominated.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia made way for former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar whom the party has fielded from the seat. Khattar was named as a BJP Lok Sabha candidate in the list released on March 13 after he quit as chief minister as the party effected a major shake-up in the state leadership. Hours before the BJP announced his name for the Lok Sabha elections, Khattar quit as the MLA from Karnal as well. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is likely to be fielded from Karnal assembly seat.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, Kurukshetra was represented by Nayab Singh Saini, who recently replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana. The BJP denied re-nomination to its sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik in Sonipat and fielded Badoli, an MLA from the Rai Assembly segment, in his place. Arvind Kumar Sharma has been re-nominated in Rohtak.

The BJP's March 13 list of candidates also included names of former MP Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa, from where the party has denied re-nomination to sitting parliamentarian Sunita Duggal.

In the Ambala-SC parliamentary seat, the BJP fielded Banto Kataria. The seat has been lying vacant since the death of her husband and former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria last year.

The party has re-nominated its sitting MPs Rao Inderjit Singh, Dharambir Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar in Gurugram, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Faridabad seats, respectively.

The BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the last general elections held in 2019.

Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the nine seats it is contesting in Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting in Haryana jointly with the Congress, has fielded its state unit chief Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra.

Polling for all the 10 LS seats in Haryana will be held on May 25 in the sixth of the seven-phase election.

