Fracas between DMK and AIADMK over filing nominations

Royapuram Mano and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy are the nominees of the AIADMK and DMK respectively in Chennai North constituency.Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the seat Paul Kanakaraj alleged he was not allowed inside the office when he came to submit his nomination papers.Several candidates filed their nominations today including PMKs Sowmya Anbumani Dharmapuri, AIADMKs Singai Ramachandran Coimbatore and DMKs K E Prakash Erode. In Virudhunagar constituency, DMDKs Vijaya Prabhakaran and BJPs Radhika Sarathkumar filed their papers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A noisy argument broke out between the office bearers of the AIADMK and DMK here on Monday when both sides demanded that the election officer accept the nomination of their candidate first. The quarrel unfolded in front of the returning officer for the Chennai North constituency when Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar urged the official to accept their party's nomination first. 'Royapuram' Mano and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy are the nominees of the AIADMK and DMK respectively in Chennai North constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the seat Paul Kanakaraj alleged he was not allowed inside the office when he came to submit his nomination papers.

Several candidates filed their nominations today including PMK's Sowmya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran (Coimbatore) and DMK's K E Prakash (Erode). In Virudhunagar constituency, DMDK's Vijaya Prabhakaran and BJP's Radhika Sarathkumar filed their papers.

