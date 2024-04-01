Overseas Friends of BJP in US organises car rallies in 20 American cities

The Overseas Friends of BJP in the US has held car rallies in 20 different American cities to express their support for a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge the people of India to give a decisive mandate of 400 plus seats to the BJP-led NDA alliance in the general elections.

"Indian American community is extremely enthusiastic and motivated to see the Modi-led BJP and NDA cross 400 seats," said Adapa Prasad, president of OFBJP-USA. Indian Americans want the NDA to achieve "Ab ki Baar 400 Paar'' in the Lok Sabha Elections. He said he had never seen such enthusiasm among the Indian-American diaspora.

Vasudev Patel, national general secretary of OFBJP-USA said, "The community has participated enthusiastically in the OFBJP organised car rallies from east coast to west coast and north to south in about 20 cities in a coordinated fashion." In the Washington DC metro area, rallies were conducted in Virginia and Maryland. In New Jersey, about 200 cars participated in a carnival atmosphere.

In Silicon Valley, a caravan of solidarity embarked from Fremont Warm Springs/South Fremont BART Station to the Indian Community Center (ICC) in Milpitas, covering significant ground literally and metaphorically in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rally saw an overwhelming turnout with about 200 cars and 300 participants from various parts of the Bay Area, signalling a strong wave of support for the Modi government and its bid for re-election in 2024, a media release said.

The participants, showcasing an array of banners, flags, and slogans, created a vibrant spectacle that drew attention and admiration from onlookers, emphasising the deep-rooted enthusiasm and commitment of the Indian diaspora towards India's progress and leadership on the global stage.

In Atlanta, Georgia, about 150 cars have participated.

Similar car rallies were held in cities like Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Raleigh, and Detroit. Cars in these rallies were decked up with BJP flags and American flags and displayed placards that said: "Modi ka guarantee, India 3rd largest economy"; "Ab ki baar 400 paar" and "Modi 3.0." At these rallies, the participants showcased an array of banners, flags, and slogans, creating a vibrant spectacle that drew attention and admiration from onlookers, emphasising the deep-rooted enthusiasm and commitment of the Indian diaspora towards India's progress and leadership on the global stage.

Attendees of the rally voiced their appreciation for the numerous accomplishments of the Modi government, particularly its contributions towards India's development and its role in promoting world peace.

The participants unanimously expressed their desire to see the Modi government return to power in the 2024 elections, reflecting their confidence in the administration's vision and leadership.

Also, Members of the Sikh community from in and around the American capital held a car rally to support Prime Minister Modi for his third reelection stating that this is not only the need of the hour for India but also for the world to bring in peace and stability.

The car rally was held in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

The participating members first went to the Gurdwaras and then came to the rally venue. The cars were decked up with BJP flags and American flags.

It also displayed placards reading ''Sikh Americans for Modi 3.0"; ''Ab ki bar 400 paarr"; and ''Modi guarantee, India 3rd largest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)