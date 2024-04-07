Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights BJP's achievements, seeks support for LS candidate Ajay Bhatt

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted on Sunday the achievements of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Addressing a gathering at Mukteshwar's Himgiri Stadium, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said, "We had promised the people to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which has been fulfilled since the formation of the government. There has been a continuous demand for Uniform Civil Code within the country. The credit for passing the Uniform Civil Code Bill goes to the citizens of Uttarakhand."

Slamming the Congress party for its 'appeasement politics' in the country, he said, "Our government is talking about Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by implementing the Uniform Civil Code and abolishing Article 370, while the Congress has talked about retaining Muslim Personal Law in its manifesto. This shows the appeasement vote bank thinking of the Congress. The imprint of the ideology of the Muslim League is visible in the manifesto of Congress. Their manifesto seems to be the manifesto of the Muslim League". He said that today, the country is moving ahead continuously under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and women's empowerment and security are being talked about.

Seeking votes for Bhartiya Janata's Lok Sabha candidate from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Ajay Bhatt, Dhami claimed that the MP has taken special care of Nainital Lok Sabha along with the entire country. "The public has to support the BJP candidate from the Nainital region, Shri Ajay Bhatt ji. Shri Ajay Bhatt ji is serving the country as the Minister of State for Defence in Modi ji's cabinet and has taken special care of Nainital Lok Sabha along with the entire country," he said.

Dhami outlined the ongoing developmental initiatives in the state, including the transfer of HMT land in Nainital to the state government, approval of the Jamrani Dam project, and ongoing renovation of railway lines in Lalkuan, Haldwani, and Ramnagar. "A train service to Amritsar has commenced, plans for constructing AIIMS in Kichha are underway, and a substantial fund of 2200 crores has been allocated to transform Haldwani into a smart city. Other projects include the construction of a roadways terminal and progress on the ring road," Dhami claimed.

He further emphasised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in steering the country towards development and self-reliance, citing significant progress in various sectors over the past decade. The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of PM Modi, the country is climbing the ladder of development.

In a veiled jibe at the Congress party, Dhami said, "The prince born with a golden spoon cannot understand the pain of the poor. People who grow up in the shadow of dynasty throughout their lives cannot understand the struggle of the people". The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. In the last 10 years, the Centre has approved schemes worth two lakh crore rupees for Uttarakhand. He said that the state government is working day and night to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country."

"Honorable Modi ji is supporting Uttarakhand at every step. Now it is the turn of the people of Uttarakhand to contribute in making Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time. Together we have to send BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency to the Lok Sabha by making him win with the biggest number of votes," Dhami said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)