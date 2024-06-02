Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Surrenders Amidst Controversy: Battle Against Corruption Continues

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of New Delhi, has surrendered to prison authorities following the expiration of his interim bail in a corruption case. A vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal denies the allegations tied to liquor licenses. His recent rallies have reinvigorated opposition parties.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:11 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Surrenders Amidst Controversy: Battle Against Corruption Continues
Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister of India's capital New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, surrendered to prison authorities on Sunday as the interim bail granted by the country's top court in a corruption case ended, his party officials said. Kejriwal, a firebrand politician who has been a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested by the federal financial crime-fighting agency in March in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of liquor licences.

Kejriwal has denied the allegations. Last month the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal bail until June 1, the last day of India's nationwide seven-phase vote, on condition he returned to pre-trial detention on June 2.

"I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable," he said before returning to jail. "I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned to save the country," he said.

Political commentators have said Kejriwal's rallies gave fresh impetus to the opposition parties who have formed an alliance to oppose to Modi's ruling party. Results of the national elections will be declared on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, is a former senior tax official who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia's Nobel Prize, in 2006 for leading a right-to-information movement and helping the poor fight corruption. He founded one of India's newest parties more than a decade ago on an anti-corruption platform and quickly led it to national prominence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024