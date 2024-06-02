Mamata Banerjee Questions Credibility of Exit Polls, Slams Media

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dismissed exit poll predictions, calling them 'manufactured at home' two months in advance and disconnected from ground realities.

Banerjee argued that such exit polls hold no validity and criticized the media for showcasing them. 'We have seen the inaccuracy of exit polls in 2016, 2019, and 2021,' she told TV9-Bangla.

She further claimed that exit polls were produced for media consumption and did not reflect voter sentiment observed at her rallies. Banerjee also accused the BJP of polarizing tactics and criticized CPI(M) and Congress for allegedly assisting BJP in West Bengal.

Regarding the INDIA bloc's prospects, Banerjee expressed confidence in regional leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, M K Stalin, and Uddhav Thackeray. 'Regional parties will perform well across states,' she asserted.

On the subject of potential alliances, Banerjee stated that there would be no obstacles at the national level unless CPI(M) interferes. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, confidently predicted his party's victory in at least 25 seats in West Bengal, while CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty dismissed exit polls as unreliable.

