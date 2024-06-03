Serbian Elections Spark Tension as Populists Declare Victory Amid Allegations
Serbia's ruling populists declared victory in the tense municipal elections across multiple cities and towns, including a rerun in Belgrade. The opposition claimed significant irregularities, while Prime Minister Milos Vucevic deemed the victory 'pure and convincing.' Preliminary results will be followed by official counts due on Monday.
Serbia's ruling populists have declared victory in municipal elections held across multiple cities and towns, including a rerun vote in the capital, Belgrade. The opposition, however, has raised concerns over major irregularities.
According to Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, the Serbian Progressive Party achieved a 'pure and convincing' win. The party's victory is expected to be confirmed by the state electoral commission, which would solidify its hold on power in the nation, a candidate for European Union membership.
Opposition officials and election observers from the Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability have reported numerous irregularities, including organised voting and vote-buying. Incidents were noted in Belgrade and Novi Sad, where unlawful call centres were allegedly operated by governing party activists. Preliminary results are anticipated later Sunday, with official counts to follow on Monday.
