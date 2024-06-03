Global Power Shifts: Political Turmoil and Security Dialogues

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

South Africa's president urges unity as ANC support plunges

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africa's political parties to work together for the good of the country as final results from last week's election confirmed his African National Congress had lost its majority for the first time. The result, announced on Sunday, is the worst election showing for the ANC - Africa's oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela - since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.

Netanyahu aide: Biden's Gaza plan 'not a good deal' but Israel accepts it

An aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Israel had accepted a framework deal for winding down the Gaza war now being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, though he described it as flawed and in need of much more work. In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, Ophir Falk, chief foreign policy advisor to Netanyahu, said Biden's proposal was "a deal we agreed to — it's not a good deal but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them".

Ukraine's Zelenskiy dominates Asia security conference as China, Taiwan trade barbs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's unscheduled appearance at Asia's biggest security conference dominated proceedings on Sunday after China's defence chief slammed "separatists" in Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from the government in Taipei. Dressed in his trademark olive green T-shirt, Zelenskiy addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland later this month aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

German police officer attacked by knifeman during protest has died

A 29-year-old policeman stabbed on Friday in the German city of Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration has died, authorities said on Sunday. The attack was carried out by a 25-year old man with a knife, who severely injured six individuals, according to police in the German state of Baden Wuerttemberg, where Mannheim is located.

At Shangri-La Dialogue, Ukraine's allies - and Zelenskiy - push for more defence aid

Ukraine's allies will step up to provide military assistance as the country weathers attacks by Russia, officials said at the Shangri-La Dialogue global defence forum in Singapore, where Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy was a surprise visitor. More than two years after Russia invaded, Kyiv faces renewed assaults on its territory, particularly in the region around the northeastern city of Kharkiv. A greater flow of artillery ammunition has strengthened defences there, but more is needed - particularly surface-to-air missiles, said Germany's chief of defence, General Carsten Breuer.

Israeli justices press government on religious conscription waivers

The top Israeli court heard responses by the state on Sunday to challenges against exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews from military conscription, a long-standing source of friction with more secular citizens now inflamed by the long Gaza war. In the name of equality, the Supreme Court in 2018 voided a law waiving the call-up for ultra-Orthodox men who want to study in seminaries instead. Parliament failed to come up with an alternative arrangement, and a government-ordered stay on a mandatory mobilisation of ultra-Orthodox expired in March.

Violence mars Mexico vote as country set to elect first woman president

Two people were killed in violence at polling centers on Sunday in the midst of Mexico's historic election expected to make leftist Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party candidate, the country's first woman president. Voting was suspended at one polling center after a person was killed in a shooting in Coyomeapan, a town in the state of Puebla, the state electoral authority said. It later confirmed another death at a polling station in Tlapanala, also in Puebla.

Serbia's ruling SNS party wins elections in capital Belgrade

Serbia's ruling party defeated the opposition on Sunday in a vote for Belgrade city council and partial local elections across the country, marked by scuffles between opposition supporters and those of the populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to an unofficial vote count by the pollster CESID, the alliance led by Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) loyal to Vucic, won 52.9% of votes in the capital city.

UK's Starmer seeks to reassure voters on defence with nuclear deterrent pledge

British opposition leader Keir Starmer will pledge on Monday to secure the country's nuclear deterrent, trying to reassure voters before an election that the nation would be safe in the hands of a Labour government. Describing Labour as the "party of national security", Starmer will turn his campaign focus to defence, seen as a weak spot for Britain's main opposition party under his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, a long-time supporter of nuclear disarmament.

China says Britain's MI6 turned two Chinese govt staff to spies

China has alleged that the British Secret Intelligence Service MI6 turned two staff members of unnamed Chinese central state organs into spies for the British government, its State Security Ministry said in a statement on Monday. The ministry said the case is under further investigation.

