Zelenskiy Visits Manila for High-Stakes Diplomacy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Manila for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This visit follows Zelenskiy's unscheduled appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and is his second trip to Asia since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in Manila for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Manila's press pool said on Monday.
Zelenskiy travelled to Manila from Singapore, where he made an unscheduled appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
