Claudia Sheinbaum Poised for Landslide Victory in Mexican Presidential Race

Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate in Mexico, is set for a resounding victory in the presidential elections, according to Parametria's exit poll. The poll indicates Sheinbaum secured 56% of the vote, whereas her nearest rival, Xochitl Galvez, garnered only 30%.

Updated: 03-06-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:04 IST
Mexican ruling party's candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is on course for a thumping victory in the presidential race, Parametria's exit poll showed on Sunday.

Sheinbaum won 56% of the vote while her closest opponent Xochitl Galvez polled at 30%, the exit poll showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

