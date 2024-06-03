Claudia Sheinbaum Poised for Landslide Victory in Mexican Presidential Race

Mexican ruling party's candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is on course for a thumping victory in the presidential race, Parametria's exit poll showed on Sunday.

Sheinbaum won 56% of the vote while her closest opponent Xochitl Galvez polled at 30%, the exit poll showed.

