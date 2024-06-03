Claudia Sheinbaum Poised for Landslide Victory in Mexican Presidential Race
Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate in Mexico, is set for a resounding victory in the presidential elections, according to Parametria's exit poll. The poll indicates Sheinbaum secured 56% of the vote, whereas her nearest rival, Xochitl Galvez, garnered only 30%.
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:04 IST
