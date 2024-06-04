Tragedy in Gaza: Four Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead as Conflict Rages
The Israeli military confirmed the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, including three elderly men featured in a Hamas video. The deaths occurred in southern Gaza's Khan Younis during Israeli operations. The cause of death remains unknown as the conflict continues, exacerbating humanitarian crises in the region.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military confirmed on Monday the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, including three elderly men previously seen in a Hamas video pleading for their release.
The men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Haim Peri, all over 80, appeared frail and despondent in a December video titled 'Don't let us grow old here.' The fourth hostage was identified as Nadav Popplewell.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that the four died in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where Israel had conducted operations. The cause of death remains unclear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- hostages
- conflict
- Israel
- Hamas
- elderly
- victims
- crisis
- Khan Younis
- operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines Petition for Postal Ballot for Elderly Bedridden Woman in Lok Sabha Polls
ICC chief prosecutor says he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and Hamas leaders, among others, reports AP.
Hamas Rebukes ICC Arrest Warrants: A Call for Justice
Karnataka Home Minister Assures Justice for Victims of Recent Murders
Amnesty International Urges Justice for Sri Lankan War Victims