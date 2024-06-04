Tragedy in Gaza: Four Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead as Conflict Rages

The Israeli military confirmed on Monday the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, including three elderly men previously seen in a Hamas video pleading for their release.

The men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Haim Peri, all over 80, appeared frail and despondent in a December video titled 'Don't let us grow old here.' The fourth hostage was identified as Nadav Popplewell.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that the four died in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where Israel had conducted operations. The cause of death remains unclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)