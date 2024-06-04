Kishida Averts Snap Election Amid Funding Scandals

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making final arrangements not to call a snap election during the current parliament session ending June 23, the Asahi daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in his administration.

Kishida has effectively given up a previously planned scenario to win a snap election ahead of September's ruling party leadership race, given low approval ratings due to recent funding scandals within his party, Asahi said.

