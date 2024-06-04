Left Menu

Kishida Averts Snap Election Amid Funding Scandals

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly deciding against calling a snap election during the current parliament session, which ends on June 23. This move comes in response to low approval ratings following funding scandals within his party. Instead, he will focus on internal party leadership elections in September.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:45 IST
Kishida Averts Snap Election Amid Funding Scandals
Fumio Kishida
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making final arrangements not to call a snap election during the current parliament session ending June 23, the Asahi daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in his administration.

Kishida has effectively given up a previously planned scenario to win a snap election ahead of September's ruling party leadership race, given low approval ratings due to recent funding scandals within his party, Asahi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024