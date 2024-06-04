Kishida Averts Snap Election Amid Funding Scandals
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly deciding against calling a snap election during the current parliament session, which ends on June 23. This move comes in response to low approval ratings following funding scandals within his party. Instead, he will focus on internal party leadership elections in September.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making final arrangements not to call a snap election during the current parliament session ending June 23, the Asahi daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in his administration.
Kishida has effectively given up a previously planned scenario to win a snap election ahead of September's ruling party leadership race, given low approval ratings due to recent funding scandals within his party, Asahi said.
