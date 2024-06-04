Biden's Bold Push for Peace Amid Mideast Turmoil

President Joe Biden has launched a bold initiative directing Israel and Hamas towards a three-phase accord aimed at resolving the prolonged Gaza war. This high-stakes proposal comes as Biden straddles the fine line of diplomacy and domestic politics, attempting to end an eight-month conflict that has inflicted severe humanitarian tolls.

The Biden administration made the Israeli-drafted proposal public shortly after its submission to Hamas, shifting from its long-held stance of allowing Israelis to lead discussions on hostage negotiations. In response to Biden's overture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed reservations, contending the need for Israel to retain its right to resume combat operations.

Despite internal resistance, the U.S. administration remains cautiously optimistic. Efforts are underway to rally international leaders behind the proposal, underscoring Biden's commitment to peacemaking in a region fraught with conflict, just months before a critical re-election bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)