UP Vote Counting: High Stakes Battle
Vote counting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats started at 8 am across 81 centers in 75 districts. Key political figures such as PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav are in the fray. Modi aims for a third term from Varanasi.
The critical counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, with election officials confirming the initiation of the process.
Spread across 81 centers in 75 districts, the counting could determine the political future of heavyweight candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and opposition stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.
In Varanasi, Modi is campaigning for a third consecutive victory, while Rajnath Singh seeks to maintain his stronghold in Lucknow. Smriti Irani, notably, aims to defend her seat in Amethi against Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who is bidding from Rae Bareli.
