Historic Election Results: Votes Begin Counting in Odisha
Vote counting for 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha commenced on Tuesday morning. Polling for these seats took place in four phases between May 13 and June 1.
Vote counting has commenced in Odisha for a significant 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats, according to official statements made on Tuesday morning.
The polling for these crucial seats was conducted over four phases starting from May 13 and concluded on June 1, marking a pivotal period in Odisha's political landscape.
The results are eagerly anticipated, with each phase garnering increased public and political attention.
