Controversy Brews Over Proposed Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha has been temporarily adjourned, with plans to reconvene at 2.00 pm on Tuesday. This session is set to witness the introduction of the revised Waqf Amendment Bill, with a Business Advisory Committee meeting led by the lower house on the same day.

Amid heightened tensions, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has issued a stern rebuke to leaders whom he accuses of misleading the public regarding the bill's constitutionality. Rijiju maintains that the Waqf rules have existed since pre-independence times, arguing that claims of unconstitutionality and the threat of state appropriation of Muslim properties are baseless and misleading.

The bill, also called the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill,' aims to modernize the administration of Waqf properties by instituting reforms such as digitisation and improved legal frameworks. However, it's met with opposition, notably from Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who argues that the bill is being unfairly rushed through committees without thorough debate. He labeled the bill a constitutional threat and vowed a democratic opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)