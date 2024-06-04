Left Menu

Uttarakhand Elections: BJP Aims for a Hat-trick Amid Tight Security

Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand began amid tight security. The BJP aims for a hat-trick, facing direct contests against the Congress. Known for sweeping the state in previous general elections, the party's performance is under keen observation.

Updated: 04-06-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:34 IST
Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand commenced under stringent security measures on Tuesday.

According to election officials, the process kicked off at 8 am across all centers as scheduled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holding all five seats, is striving for a hat-trick after decisive wins in 2014 and 2019. The party faces direct contests against its main rival, the Congress, in the seats of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Haridwar, Garhwal (Pauri), and Tehri Garhwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

