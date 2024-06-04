Uttarakhand Elections: BJP Aims for a Hat-trick Amid Tight Security
Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand began amid tight security. The BJP aims for a hat-trick, facing direct contests against the Congress. Known for sweeping the state in previous general elections, the party's performance is under keen observation.
Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand commenced under stringent security measures on Tuesday.
According to election officials, the process kicked off at 8 am across all centers as scheduled.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holding all five seats, is striving for a hat-trick after decisive wins in 2014 and 2019. The party faces direct contests against its main rival, the Congress, in the seats of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Haridwar, Garhwal (Pauri), and Tehri Garhwal.
