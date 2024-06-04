Uttarakhand Elections: BJP Aims for a Hat-trick Amid Tight Security

Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand commenced under stringent security measures on Tuesday.

According to election officials, the process kicked off at 8 am across all centers as scheduled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holding all five seats, is striving for a hat-trick after decisive wins in 2014 and 2019. The party faces direct contests against its main rival, the Congress, in the seats of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Haridwar, Garhwal (Pauri), and Tehri Garhwal.

