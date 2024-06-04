Left Menu

Telangana's Electoral Verdict: Crucial Vote Counting Begins

The counting of votes to elect 17 Lok Sabha members in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday, with authorities setting up 34 centers across the state. Single-phase polling was conducted on May 13, and the results for several key leaders, including Union Minister Kishan Reddy, will be revealed by evening.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:45 IST
Telangana's Electoral Verdict: Crucial Vote Counting Begins
  • Country:
  • India

The crucial counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday, with 34 centers meticulously arranged for the task by election authorities across the state.

Following a single-phase polling held on May 13, the outcome will determine the political fate of numerous prominent leaders, from Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his BJP rival K Madhavi Latha.

As the day progresses, the political ramifications for the state's political dynamics are expected to unfold, with results anticipated by the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024