Telangana's Electoral Verdict: Crucial Vote Counting Begins
The counting of votes to elect 17 Lok Sabha members in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday, with authorities setting up 34 centers across the state. Single-phase polling was conducted on May 13, and the results for several key leaders, including Union Minister Kishan Reddy, will be revealed by evening.
- Country:
- India
The crucial counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday, with 34 centers meticulously arranged for the task by election authorities across the state.
Following a single-phase polling held on May 13, the outcome will determine the political fate of numerous prominent leaders, from Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his BJP rival K Madhavi Latha.
As the day progresses, the political ramifications for the state's political dynamics are expected to unfold, with results anticipated by the evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"People snatched Telangana by holding protests," says G Kishan Reddy about state's formation
"Creating obstacles for Muslim women in voting process...": Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP
"Murderers should be arrested as soon as possible": AIMIM chief Owaisi after ex-Malegaon Mayor shot thrice in Nashik
UP: Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for PDM candidates, urges people to vote for envelope symbol
"Voters will strengthen brotherhood and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb": Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of last phase of polling