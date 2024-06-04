Telangana's Electoral Verdict: Crucial Vote Counting Begins

The crucial counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday, with 34 centers meticulously arranged for the task by election authorities across the state.

Following a single-phase polling held on May 13, the outcome will determine the political fate of numerous prominent leaders, from Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his BJP rival K Madhavi Latha.

As the day progresses, the political ramifications for the state's political dynamics are expected to unfold, with results anticipated by the evening.

