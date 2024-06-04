BJP Takes Lead in Bastar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Early Voting Trends

As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, marking a significant start in one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, an official revealed.

The vote counting commenced at 33 centres at 8 AM on Tuesday, with postal ballots being tallied within the first 30 minutes.

The Bastar seat sees a tough contest between Congress' fiery leader Kawasi Lakhma and BJP's newcomer Mahesh Kashyap. Notably, local news channels have also reported that in the high-profile Raipur seat, BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal is leading over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay.

Historically, the BJP has shown dominance, winning 10 out of 11 seats from 2004 to 2014, and securing nine seats in the 2019 elections, leaving only two for Congress.

