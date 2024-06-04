BJP Seizes Lead in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha Seats
The BJP has taken a leading position in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the Election Commission. Party representatives Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are spearheading the lead in their respective constituencies.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has taken the lead in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the Election Commission on Tuesday. Jugal Kishore Sharma, representing the BJP, is ahead of his rivals in the Jammu constituency.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, also from the BJP, leads the race in Udhampur, strengthening the party's position in the region.
There are a total of 32 candidates contesting from these seats, but the spotlight remains on the BJP's current leading status.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amid Voting Slowdown
"Shocking results will come on June 4," says Congress leader Jitendra Singh
High Voter Turnout in J&K Reflects Aspirations for India's Growth Story: Jitendra Singh
"What's their hesitation?" Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urges Election Commission to publish poll-related data
Congress Criticizes Election Commission for Favoring Ruling Party