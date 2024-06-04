BJP Seizes Lead in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP has taken the lead in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the Election Commission on Tuesday. Jugal Kishore Sharma, representing the BJP, is ahead of his rivals in the Jammu constituency.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, also from the BJP, leads the race in Udhampur, strengthening the party's position in the region.

There are a total of 32 candidates contesting from these seats, but the spotlight remains on the BJP's current leading status.

