Left Menu

BJP Seizes Lead in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP has taken a leading position in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the Election Commission. Party representatives Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are spearheading the lead in their respective constituencies.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:51 IST
BJP Seizes Lead in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha Seats
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has taken the lead in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the Election Commission on Tuesday. Jugal Kishore Sharma, representing the BJP, is ahead of his rivals in the Jammu constituency.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, also from the BJP, leads the race in Udhampur, strengthening the party's position in the region.

There are a total of 32 candidates contesting from these seats, but the spotlight remains on the BJP's current leading status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024