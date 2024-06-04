Tight Race in Thiruvananthapuram: Tharoor vs Chandrasekhar
The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a close contest between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with Tharoor currently leading by over 2,000 votes as per the Election Commission.
In a high-stakes electoral battle, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is experiencing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as vote counting unfolds.
Throughout the initial hours, both candidates have been alternately leading, separated by only small margins.
According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, Tharoor has taken a lead of over 2,000 votes.
