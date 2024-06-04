Tight Race in Thiruvananthapuram: Tharoor vs Chandrasekhar

In a high-stakes electoral battle, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is experiencing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as vote counting unfolds.

Throughout the initial hours, both candidates have been alternately leading, separated by only small margins.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, Tharoor has taken a lead of over 2,000 votes.

