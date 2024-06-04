BJP Leads in Rajasthan: Om Birla, Union Ministers Ahead in Key Seats
The BJP is leading in Rajasthan with thirteen candidates ahead, including notable figures such as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav. Congress is leading in nine seats, while INDIA bloc parties have the lead in three seats, according to the Election Commission.
The BJP is making significant strides in Rajasthan as thirteen candidates, including prominent figures Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Bhupendra Yadav, are leading. According to the latest Election Commission trends, the Congress is trailing, leading in only nine seats.
Among the key seats, Om Birla leads in Kota Bundi with a margin of 2,096 votes, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner with 1,277 votes, and Bhupendra Yadav in Alwar by 4,490 votes. Other BJP candidates are ahead in several key constituencies including Jaipur, Alwar, and Jodhpur.
Meanwhile, Congress candidates are ahead in Ganganagar, Churu, and Jaipur Rural among others. INDIA bloc parties CPI (M), RLP, and BAP, supported by Congress, show a narrow lead in three specific seats. Rajkumar Roat of BAP, supported by Congress, leads with a significant margin of 9,671 votes.
