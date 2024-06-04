Left Menu

Imtiaz Jaleel Takes Lead in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Imtiaz Jaleel of the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat after the first round of counting, with 19,745 votes. His closest rival Sandipan Bhumre of the Shiv Sena has 16,407 votes, and Chandrakant Khaire of Shiv Sena (UBT) comes in third with 11,429 votes.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:29 IST
In a significant development, Imtiaz Jaleel, the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate for Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, is currently leading over his competitors following the initial round of counting. According to an official statement on Tuesday, the sitting MP Jaleel has so far garnered 19,745 votes. His closest rival, Shiv Sena's Sandipan Bhumre, has managed to secure 16,407 votes, positioning him in second place.

The contest for the Aurangabad seat saw 38 candidates vying for the position, reflecting the high level of political engagement and competition in the region. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire trails in third place with 11,429 votes, according to the latest data.

This election is pivotal as it will determine the political landscape of Aurangabad, a city with immense cultural and historical significance in Maharashtra. The final outcome is eagerly awaited by political analysts and the public alike.

