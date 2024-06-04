BJP Leads in Rajasthan Amidst Strong Support for Modi's Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in Rajasthan, propelled by widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and leadership, according to BJP state chief CP Joshi. As vote counting continues for the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, Joshi emphasized the party's foundational role in India's development.

'The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading. People have undoubtedly placed their trust in PM Narendra Modi, his policies, and his leadership. These are the pillars of a developed India, and the nation will reach its zenith under Modi's leadership,' Joshi told reporters.

Despite BJP trailing in some seats, Joshi deemed these as initial trends. Notably, he holds a lead of 25,090 votes over Congress candidate Udailal Anjana in the Chittorgarh parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)