BJP Surges Ahead in Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls
The BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, as per Election Commission trends. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Union Minister Anurag Thakur are ahead in their respective constituencies. Counting commenced at 8 am across 80 centres, with tight security ensured by the police and CAPF.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is outpacing the Congress in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission.
In Mandi, BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut is leading with a margin of 23,156 votes, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur, seeking re-election from Hamirpur, commands a lead of 50,152 votes.
Former Union Minister and Congress candidate from Kangra, Anand Sharma, is trailing by 81,315 votes, whereas Suresh Kashyap, the sitting BJP MP from Shimla, maintains a lead of 26,122 votes.
The vote counting commenced at 8 am across 80 centers in Himachal Pradesh, covering four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies where bypolls were also held. Officials noted that the counting started with postal ballots.
Security around the counting centers is tight, with around 900 police personnel guarding the outer and middle rings, and the inner circle secured by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Additionally, 41 platoons of the CAPF have been deployed to ensure smooth operations.
The bypolls, which took place on June 1, were conducted concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections in Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar assembly constituencies.
