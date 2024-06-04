Omar Abdullah Optimistic Despite Trailing in Early Trends

Left Menu

Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, remains hopeful about winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat despite trailing by 25,000 votes. He acknowledged that exit polls, which largely predict a BJP-led NDA victory, can be inaccurate but also warned that it's unlikely all could be wrong.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 11:00 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla, IN: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed a strong conviction in securing the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, despite trailing behind Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes in early results.

"There will be ups and downs, but the final results will be in our favor," Abdullah confidently told the media.

Addressing the accuracy of exit polls, Abdullah stated that while exit polls have historically shown mixed accuracy, he holds some reservations. "There can be minor differences, but all exit polls are saying the same thing. It would be extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm," he added.

Most exit polls forecast a robust victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the BJP-led NDA coalition might secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Some exit polls have estimated NDA's win to exceed 400 seats, while most project over 350 seats, far above the 272 required to form the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

