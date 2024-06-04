DMK's Historic Sweep: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Triumph

The ruling DMK, led by M.K. Stalin, and its allies are poised for a resounding triumph in Tamil Nadu, leading in all 39 state constituencies and the lone Puducherry seat. The coalition, made up of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK, and IUML, significantly outperformed BJP and its ally PMK in key constituencies like Coimbatore and Dharmapuri.

Stalin's focused campaign on social justice struck a chord with the electorate, helping DMK clinch significant margins against BJP's candidates. For instance, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar secured dominant victories in Chidambaram and Coimbatore, respectively.

Stalin dedicated this historic win to the late DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi. He cited an anti-Modi wave and criticized the BJP's efforts to dominate the election narrative. Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK acknowledged lessons learned for the 2026 Assembly election, while BJP's K Annamalai expressed determination to double efforts for future success.

