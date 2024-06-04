Left Menu

DMK's Historic Sweep: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Triumph

The ruling DMK and its allies are set for a sweeping victory in Tamil Nadu, leading in all 39 constituencies and the lone Puducherry seat. The campaign, spearheaded by Stalin, emphasized social justice and resonated with voters, overcoming BJP's efforts. The win is dedicated to the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:56 IST
DMK's Historic Sweep: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Triumph
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK, led by M.K. Stalin, and its allies are poised for a resounding triumph in Tamil Nadu, leading in all 39 state constituencies and the lone Puducherry seat. The coalition, made up of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK, and IUML, significantly outperformed BJP and its ally PMK in key constituencies like Coimbatore and Dharmapuri.

Stalin's focused campaign on social justice struck a chord with the electorate, helping DMK clinch significant margins against BJP's candidates. For instance, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar secured dominant victories in Chidambaram and Coimbatore, respectively.

Stalin dedicated this historic win to the late DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi. He cited an anti-Modi wave and criticized the BJP's efforts to dominate the election narrative. Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK acknowledged lessons learned for the 2026 Assembly election, while BJP's K Annamalai expressed determination to double efforts for future success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024