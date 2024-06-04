Amit Shah Clinches Gandhinagar Seat with Record Margin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah triumphed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, achieving a record-breaking margin of over 7.44 lakh votes. This victory surpasses his previous 2019 win by a significant margin.

Shah defeated Congress opponent Sonal Patel by a staggering 7,44,716 votes, as reported by the Election Commission of India. Shah gathered a total of 10,10,972 votes, while Patel could only secure 2,66,256 votes.

Historically, Gandhinagar has been represented by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. In other electoral news, BJP's Shankar Lalwani won in Indore with a potentially record margin of 11,75,092 votes. Meanwhile, in Assam's Dhubri, Congress's Rakibul Hussain led by 9,83,712 votes against his BJP rival. The NOTA option also made headlines with 2.18 lakh votes in Indore following Congress's candidate withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)