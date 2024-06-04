Kamal Haasan congratulates CM Stalin after DMK-led alliance sweeps Tamil Nadu

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance in the state made a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections. "The DMK government has reaped success in Tamil Nadu. This great success shows that the people are ready to support good governance that thinks for the people and prioritises the people's work. Dear friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accumulated their victory. My sincere appreciation and best wishes to him," the MNM chief said in a post on X on Tuesday.

As per the latest number issued by the Election Commission of India, the DMK won seven seats and is leading on 15 seats. The seat position of its allies as per the ECI data are Congress (9) leading on 6 and won three seats, Communist Party of India won 2, Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2) leading on 1 and won one seat, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (1) and Indian Union Muslim League is leading on one seat. Haasan also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for the alliance and the allies "who fought in the war to protect India" along with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The latest trends issued by the Election Commission of India suggest NDA is leading or has won 291 seats while the INDIA bloc is leading or has won 234 seats. As per the latest ECI data, BJP won 203 seats and is leading on 37 seats and the Congress party is leading on 20 seats and won 79 seats. (ANI)

