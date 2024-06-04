Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi Retains Dharwad Lok Sabha Seat

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi secured his position in the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat for another term, winning by a significant margin. Joshi, recognized for his roles in Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, has been serving this seat since 2004 and also held the BJP state president post from 2014-2016.

Updated: 04-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:15 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has once again secured the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, extending his tenure that began in 2004. Joshi clinched victory with 7,16,231 votes, leading by a margin of 97,324 votes compared to his Congress rival Vinod Asooti, who managed 6,18,907 votes.

As the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Joshi is a prominent figure in the political landscape. Additionally, he served as the BJP state president from 2014 to 2016, further solidifying his influence within the party.

Joshi's consistent performance in elections underscores his popularity and effectiveness in representing Dharwad, making him a pivotal character in Indian politics.

