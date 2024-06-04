Left Menu

BJP's Harsh Malhotra Triumphs in East Delhi Lok Sabha Race

Harsh Malhotra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, defeating AAP's Kuldeep Kumar by a margin of 93,663 votes. Malhotra was fielded in place of outgoing MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who requested to be relieved of political duties.

Updated: 04-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:17 IST
In a significant victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Harsh Malhotra defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to clinch the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by an impressive margin of 93,663 votes.

Malhotra, a newcomer, was chosen by the BJP to replace outgoing MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir had earlier requested to step down from his political role in order to focus on his cricket commitments.

The BJP has demonstrated consistent strength in Delhi, having swept all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, and appears poised to repeat this success in the upcoming electoral contest.

In a strategic move for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Party fielded candidates for three out of the seven seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the remaining four, under a seat-sharing agreement within the INDIA bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

