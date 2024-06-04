Political Dynasties Shine and Stumble in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The next generation of political families mostly had a good outing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the likes of Bansuri Swaraj, Vivek Thakur, and Karan Bhushan Singh emerging victorious on Tuesday.

However, some suffered defeat and others trailed in their constituencies, according to Election Commission data at 9.50 p.m.

The BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, secured 5,71,263 votes to win Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat while Bansuri, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, bagged the New Delhi constituency seat with 4,53,185 votes.

Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP veteran, was dropped from the electoral contest following sexual harassment cases filed by women wrestlers. His youngest son Karan was fielded by the saffron party from the seat.

Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena, won the Kalyan seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

BJP candidate Vivek Thakur, son of prominent physician and former Rajya Sabha member Dr. C.P. Thakur, bagged the Nawada seat in Bihar with 4,10,608 votes.

However, suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is accused of raping multiple women, was defeated by a margin of 42,649 votes from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

BJP's Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, was defeated in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, managing to secure the third spot by bagging 2,34,406 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka by a margin of 27,205 votes.

Isha Khan Chowdhury emerged as the Congress' sole flag bearer in West Bengal. Other party candidates in the state were virtually routed. He won the Malda Dakshin seat by a margin of 1,28,368 votes over his nearest rival, the BJP's Sreeupa Mitra Chaudhury, aka Nirbhaya Didi.

A member of the prominent first family of Malda entrenched in politics, Khan Choudhury is the son of former Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury alias Dalu Da and nephew of the late Congress patriarch A.B.A. Ghani Khan Choudhury.

Besides, Soumendu Adhikari, younger brother of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, representing the party from Kanthi in West Bengal, won by a margin of over 47,000 votes. CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim lost from Kolkata Dakshin. Her husband, Fuad Halim, was fielded by the CPI(M) from the Ballygunge seat in the 2021 assembly elections. Saira's father-in-law, the late Hashim Abdul Halim, was the longest-serving speaker in any state assemblies.

Two of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughters had contrasting fortunes, with Misa Bharti winning the Pataliputra constituency, while Rohini Acharya lost to the BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the Saran seat by a margin of 13,661 votes.

