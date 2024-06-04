Ravindra Waikar Wins by a Hair: The Closest Race in Maharashtra

In an intensely competitive race, Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar clinched the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat by a razor-thin margin of just 48 votes, marking the narrowest victory in Maharashtra during the 2024 general elections.

According to the Election Commission's data, Waikar amassed 4,52,644 votes while his closest contender, Amol Kirtikar of Shiv Sena (UBT), garnered 4,52,596 votes. The electoral battle saw both candidates taking turns at the lead, piling suspense until the very last moment.

Waikar, originally the MLA from Jogeshwari East, had recently transitioned from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His candidacy was confirmed at the eleventh hour, adding to the drama of the contest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has raised questions over the counting process, hinting at possible discrepancies and indicating his party may challenge the outcome.

