Left Menu

BJP Secures West Delhi with Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s Resounding Win

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP clinched the West Delhi seat by a staggering 1,99,013 votes, triumphing over AAP’s Mahabal Mishra. This marks a third consecutive triumph for BJP in Delhi's general elections. In the 2024 elections, Congress and AAP negotiated seat-sharing, with Congress contesting three and AAP four Delhi seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:14 IST
BJP Secures West Delhi with Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s Resounding Win
Kamaljeet Sehrawat
  • Country:
  • India

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of the BJP triumphed in the West Delhi seat, defeating AAP's Mahabal Mishra by an impressive margin of 1,99,013 votes. This victory marks Sehrawat's successful debut in the political arena and reinforces BJP's dominant position in the region.

In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi, a feat they seem poised to repeat for the third consecutive time. This consistent winning streak underscores the party's stronghold in the capital.

For the 2024 elections, Congress and AAP entered a seat-sharing arrangement under the broader INDIA bloc. Consequently, Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while AAP contested four, aiming to consolidate their opposition against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024