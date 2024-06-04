BJP Secures West Delhi with Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s Resounding Win

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of the BJP triumphed in the West Delhi seat, defeating AAP's Mahabal Mishra by an impressive margin of 1,99,013 votes. This victory marks Sehrawat's successful debut in the political arena and reinforces BJP's dominant position in the region.

In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi, a feat they seem poised to repeat for the third consecutive time. This consistent winning streak underscores the party's stronghold in the capital.

For the 2024 elections, Congress and AAP entered a seat-sharing arrangement under the broader INDIA bloc. Consequently, Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while AAP contested four, aiming to consolidate their opposition against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)