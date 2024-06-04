Congress Gains Ground in Haryana as BJP Vote Share Drops

In a significant political shift, the Congress has managed to wrest five seats from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, gaining a considerable chunk of the vote share previously held by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share has decreased from 58.2 per cent in 2019 to 46.11 per cent, while Congress increased its share from 28.42 per cent to 43.7 per cent. Although Congress contested nine seats this time compared to ten in 2019, it still managed to secure an impressive victory.

The performance of minor parties like Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was dismal, with their vote shares significantly below previous levels. Notably, 0.33 per cent of voters exercised the NOTA (None of the Above) option in the May 25 polls.

