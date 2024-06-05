Biden Backs Netanyahu Amid Gaza War Politics

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to play politics with the war in Gaza. Biden added: "He's trying to work out a serious problem he has."

The president made the remarks at the White House after a reporter asked him if he believed Netanyahu was "playing politics with the war." Biden responded: "I don't think so." Netanyahu is struggling with deep political divisions at home over a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. On Tuesday, Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner said it would support such a deal even if it entails an overhaul of the war strategy.

