Biden Backs Netanyahu Amid Gaza War Politics
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed confidence that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not trying to politicize the Gaza war. Biden remarked at the White House that Netanyahu is tackling a serious problem, despite facing political divisions in Israel over a U.S.-endorsed ceasefire proposal.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to play politics with the war in Gaza. Biden added: "He's trying to work out a serious problem he has."
The president made the remarks at the White House after a reporter asked him if he believed Netanyahu was "playing politics with the war." Biden responded: "I don't think so." Netanyahu is struggling with deep political divisions at home over a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. On Tuesday, Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner said it would support such a deal even if it entails an overhaul of the war strategy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Tensions Escalate: ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders
Israeli Defence Minister Condemns ICC's Gaza War Arrest Warrants
Israeli Defence Minister Condemns ICC Warrants as Interference in Gaza Conflict
Towards Israeli-Saudi Normalization: Navigating Gaza Turmoil and Palestinian Governance
Historic Move by ICC: Arrest Warrants Requested for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over Gaza War