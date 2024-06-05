Left Menu

BJP Dominates Chhattisgarh with Stellar Lok Sabha Victory

The BJP triumphed in Chhattisgarh's Lok Sabha elections, securing 10 out of 11 seats, driven by Modi's popularity and effective governance by the Vishnu Deo Sai administration. The Congress, which had won two seats in 2019, managed only one this time.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:45 IST
An upbeat BJP, which routed the Congress in Chhattisgarh in the assembly polls just six months ago, continued its stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections by securing 10 out of 11 seats in the state on Tuesday. The victory was largely attributed to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of poll promises by the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

The Congress, which had managed to win two constituencies in the 2019 elections, could secure only one seat this time. Even the party heavyweight and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lost his seat.

According to the Election Commission's results for all 11 parliamentary seats, the BJP emerged victorious in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Kanker (ST), Bastar (ST), and Janjgir-Champa (SC), while Congress won in Korba. In Raipur, BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal defeated Congress's Vikas Upadhyay by a record margin, marking a significant victory for the party.

