NDA's Northeast Challenge: Religious Dynamics and Electoral Outcomes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the NDA lost Lok Sabha seats in Nagaland and Meghalaya due to leaders of a particular religion working against them. Despite this setback, the BJP-led NDA secured 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, a significant achievement given the state's 40% Muslim voter base.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  Country:
  India

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the NDA's performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya suffered due to opposition from leaders of a particular religion. However, he celebrated the BJP-led NDA's success in securing 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, attributing it to their developmental efforts amidst a substantial 40% Muslim voter demographic.

During a press briefing at the BJP state head office, Sarma elaborated, highlighting that the religious leaders' influence in Nagaland and Meghalaya tilted the electoral balance, with the Congress and the Voice of the People Party capturing seats in these states. He insisted that this was not a political defeat but an unusual intervention by these leaders in the political arena.

Reflecting on BJP's stronghold in the North East, Sarma dismissed previous claims of winning by defection, pointing instead to repeated electoral successes as evidence of their commitment to development. He also hinted at potential future expansions of the NDA coalition at the national level, depending on the prime minister's strategy post-oath-taking.

Sarma further asserted BJP's historical accomplishment, equating Narendra Modi's third-term as prime minister to Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy and predicting Modi as the longest-serving PM. He expressed satisfaction over securing 11 seats in Assam, noting that the state's political dynamics with 40% Muslim voters posed both a challenge and an opportunity.

Despite notable losses in constituencies like Jorhat and Dhubri to Congress, Sarma emphasized BJP's overall success, particularly in Muslim-majority areas where Congress had consolidated its hold by unifying Muslim votes previously split with AIUDF.

