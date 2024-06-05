Gaurav Gogoi's Triumph: A Victory for Democracy
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi won his third consecutive Lok Sabha election in Assam's Jorhat constituency. He credited the victory to democracy and pledged to protect the Constitution. Gogoi defeated BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by a margin of 1,44,393 votes.
In a landmark victory, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi secured his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections, solidifying his position in Assam's Jorhat constituency.
Gogoi hailed the win as a triumph for democracy, dedicating it to the people of Jorhat and pledging to safeguard the Constitution with the support of the INDIA alliance.
Garnering a significant 1,44,393 vote lead over BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi, he expressed gratitude to voters across Assam and the nation for their overwhelming support.
