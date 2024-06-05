Gaurav Gogoi's Triumph: A Victory for Democracy

In a landmark victory, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi secured his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections, solidifying his position in Assam's Jorhat constituency.

Gogoi hailed the win as a triumph for democracy, dedicating it to the people of Jorhat and pledging to safeguard the Constitution with the support of the INDIA alliance.

Garnering a significant 1,44,393 vote lead over BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi, he expressed gratitude to voters across Assam and the nation for their overwhelming support.

