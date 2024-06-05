Dev Clinches Third Term Amid Fierce Competition and Controversies
Dipak Adhikari, also known as Dev, secured his third consecutive term as MP from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Hiran Chatterjee by a significant margin. Despite facing accusations and personal attacks from his rivals, Dev remains committed to addressing key issues, including the Ghatal masterplan project to combat flooding.
- Country:
- India
Dipak Adhikari, better known as Dev, has successfully clinched his third consecutive term as MP from the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. Dev faced fierce competition from fellow Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, the MLA of Kharagpur Sadar, and Tapan Ganguly, the Congress-backed CPI candidate.
The vote count, which ended on Tuesday midnight, saw Dev defeating Chatterjee by a margin of over 1,82,868 votes. Before weathering a cutthroat battle laced with personal attacks and accusations, Dev had expressed his desire to stay away from electoral politics, relenting only after significant persuasion from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Accusations from the BJP accused Dev of accepting money from a relative of a cattle smuggling accused and receiving expensive gifts, claims he dismissed as slander while providing evidence to the contrary. Dev vowed to implement the Ghatal masterplan project to prevent recurrent flooding, despite BJP claims of his inaction in previous terms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dev
- Ghatal
- election
- TMC
- BJP
- Hiran Chatterjee
- controversy
- politics
- Mamata Banerjee
- accusations
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Saudi Arabia Partners with WTA to Sponsor Women's Rankings Amidst Controversy
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri