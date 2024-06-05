Dev Clinches Third Term Amid Fierce Competition and Controversies

Dipak Adhikari, better known as Dev, has successfully clinched his third consecutive term as MP from the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. Dev faced fierce competition from fellow Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, the MLA of Kharagpur Sadar, and Tapan Ganguly, the Congress-backed CPI candidate.

The vote count, which ended on Tuesday midnight, saw Dev defeating Chatterjee by a margin of over 1,82,868 votes. Before weathering a cutthroat battle laced with personal attacks and accusations, Dev had expressed his desire to stay away from electoral politics, relenting only after significant persuasion from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Accusations from the BJP accused Dev of accepting money from a relative of a cattle smuggling accused and receiving expensive gifts, claims he dismissed as slander while providing evidence to the contrary. Dev vowed to implement the Ghatal masterplan project to prevent recurrent flooding, despite BJP claims of his inaction in previous terms.

