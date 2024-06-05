BJP's Unprecedented Triumph: The Fall of Naveen Patnaik's 24-Year Reign in Odisha

In an unforeseen political upheaval, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized control of Odisha, ending the two-decade-long rule of Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Dismissing predictions, the BJP secured 78 out of 147 assembly seats and 20 parliamentary seats, marking a massive shift in the state's political landscape.

The BJD, which has governed Odisha since 2000, faced a stunning defeat as the BJP's influence spread across the coastal and southern regions. Naveen Patnaik's party failed to clinch a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections, portraying the BJP's electoral dominance.

The 2024 elections marked the inception of the first-ever BJP government in Odisha, with steadfast campaigning led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders playing a crucial role. The election centered around state pride, Odia 'Asmita,' and ultimately underscored a significant political transition in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)