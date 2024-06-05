Left Menu

BJP's Unprecedented Triumph: The Fall of Naveen Patnaik's 24-Year Reign in Odisha

The BJP achieved a historic victory in Odisha, ending Naveen Patnaik's 24-year control over the state. Securing 78 of 147 assembly seats and 20 parliamentary seats, the BJP's surge confounded political forecasts. The BJD, which dominated since 2000, was overrun throughout the state, failing to win any Lok Sabha seats.

In an unforeseen political upheaval, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized control of Odisha, ending the two-decade-long rule of Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Dismissing predictions, the BJP secured 78 out of 147 assembly seats and 20 parliamentary seats, marking a massive shift in the state's political landscape.

The BJD, which has governed Odisha since 2000, faced a stunning defeat as the BJP's influence spread across the coastal and southern regions. Naveen Patnaik's party failed to clinch a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections, portraying the BJP's electoral dominance.

The 2024 elections marked the inception of the first-ever BJP government in Odisha, with steadfast campaigning led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders playing a crucial role. The election centered around state pride, Odia 'Asmita,' and ultimately underscored a significant political transition in Odisha.

