INDIA Bloc Secures Major Victory in UP Lok Sabha Elections

The INDIA bloc has dealt a substantial defeat to the BJP-led NDA by capturing 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats, Congress 6, while BJP and its allies won 36. Prominent winners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:48 IST
  • India

The INDIA bloc has delivered a significant setback to the BJP-led NDA by clinching 43 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission's results. The Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged as the major winner with 37 seats, while Congress managed to secure six.

On the other hand, the BJP won 33 seats with its allies, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (Sonelal), capturing two and one seats respectively. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad also celebrated a victory from Nagina.

Remarkable defeats included BJP candidate Rajveer Singh Raju Bhaiya losing to SP's Devesh Shakya in Etah, and victories were noted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged the people's support, terming it a triumph for democracy and social justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

