NDA's Landslide Victory in Andhra Pradesh: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena achieved a sweeping victory in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, claiming 21 parliamentary and 164 assembly seats. The victory has reshaped the political landscape, with the YSRCP significantly outperformed.

Breaking down the numbers, the TDP secured 16 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP three, and Janasena two, leaving the YSRCP with a meager four out of 25 seats. This outcome makes TDP's 16 seats crucial for the NDA, especially given the BJP's lack of an independent majority in the Lok Sabha.

In the Assembly, the TDP won 135 seats, Janasena 21, and the BJP eight, whereas the YSRCP managed only 11 seats. The Election Commission data highlights an impressive performance by Janasena, winning all allocated seats through a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners.

Analysts believe NDA's 'Super Six' schemes played a pivotal role in their success. These schemes include financial aids and benefits such as a monthly pension for women, job creation for youth, free bus travel for women, annual financial assistance to farmers and school children, and free cooking gas cylinders.

Following the landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated alliance leaders.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude, stating, 'The people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate.' Naidu won the Kuppam Assembly seat with a 48,006-vote majority.

In his first electoral win, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan captured the Pithapuram Assembly seat by a margin of 70,279 votes. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy secured the Pulivendula Assembly segment with a 1.16 lakh majority. TDP's Nara Lokesh won in Mangalagiri with a 91,413-vote majority.

Naidu extended thanks to BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda, congratulating state BJP chief D Purandeswari and Janasena's Kalyan for the victory.

'This significant victory is due to our leaders and karyakarthas who fought against all odds,' said Naidu. Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)