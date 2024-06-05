Congress Fields Ramesh Keer for Maharashtra Legislative Council
The Congress party has nominated Ramesh Keer for the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections scheduled on June 26. The elections became necessary due to the expiration of current members' terms. Voting will occur on June 26, with results announced on July 1.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has nominated Ramesh Keer to represent the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the forthcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections, set for June 26.
This election encompasses four state legislative council seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers, necessitated by the impending expiration of the current members' terms.
Nominations must be filed by June 7, and the voting results will be revealed on July 1, determining representation in the 78-member Maharashtra legislative council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
