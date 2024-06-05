Congress Fields Ramesh Keer for Maharashtra Legislative Council

The Congress party has nominated Ramesh Keer to represent the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the forthcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections, set for June 26.

This election encompasses four state legislative council seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers, necessitated by the impending expiration of the current members' terms.

Nominations must be filed by June 7, and the voting results will be revealed on July 1, determining representation in the 78-member Maharashtra legislative council.

