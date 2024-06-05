AAP's Resilience: Narrow Margins Reflect Changing Political Dynamics in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has acknowledged the closely fought electoral battle in Delhi's recent polls, despite the city favoring the BJP in general elections since 2014. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak emphasized that the INDIA bloc, including AAP, performed admirably under challenging circumstances. 'The victory margins were narrow this time. Historically, Delhi's voters prefer the BJP in Lok Sabha polls but lean towards AAP and other parties in Vidhan Sabha elections. This trend continued,' Pathak observed.

Pathak reiterated that the party's primary allegiance lies with the nation. 'For us, the country takes precedence over party lines. The BJP, despite its intense efforts, did not secure a majority, whereas the INDIA bloc put up a strong fight in adversities. We stood united and fought for our country's best interests,' he asserted.

In a significant development, the AAP-Congress alliance was unsuccessful in Delhi, with the BJP achieving a clean sweep. However, in Punjab, where both parties contested independently, AAP, as the ruling party, managed to win three seats, a significant improvement from the previous elections. 'Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections where we secured one seat with seven percent vote share, this time we have increased our tally to three seats and gave a tough fight in two others,' Pathak noted. Despite challenges, AAP remains optimistic about its future prospects and is committed to working harder for better outcomes.

