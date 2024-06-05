Biden's France Visit, US Senate on Contraceptives & More

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden lands in France for D-Day anniversary, democracy speech

President Joe Biden landed in France on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on a trip designed to underscore his commitment to U.S. allies in Europe and contrast his vision of democracy with his 2024 political opponent Donald Trump. Biden will spend five days in France and attend D-Day celebrations in Normandy, where U.S. and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II, as well as deliver a high-profile speech and hold a formal state visit with President Emmanuel Macron.

Andy Kim, Jon Tester win Democratic primaries in New Jersey, Montana, Edison Research says

U.S. Representative Andy Kim won New Jersey's Democratic primary to run in the Nov. 5 election for the Senate seat held by Bob Menendez, and Jon Tester was nominated for a fourth Senate term in Montana, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Menendez, who is on trial on corruption charges, is not on the Democratic ballot in New Jersey and is running as an independent.

Trump asks judge to lift gag order after conviction in hush money case

Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the judge who oversaw his criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star to lift a gag order on the case, in which the former U.S. president was convicted last week. Before the trial began in April, Justice Juan Merchan restricted Trump's public statements about jurors, witnesses and others involved in the case. Prosecutors argued Trump's history of making threatening statements showed he could derail proceedings in the case unless the judge acted.

US Senate to vote on contraception bill in Democratic push on reproductive rights

A bill to safeguard access to contraceptives faces a U.S. Senate vote on Wednesday, part of a push by congressional Democrats to focus public attention on reproductive rights ahead of the November election but with little chance of passage. The Right to Contraception Act, which would protect birth control access nationwide, is unlikely to meet the 60-vote threshold needed to pass in the chamber, where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority.

Texas court asked to reverse pardon in Black Lives Matter protest killing

A Texas prosecutor asked the state's highest criminal court on Tuesday to reverse a pardon granted by Governor Gregg Abbott to a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder and sentenced to prison for fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, a Democrat whose office tried the murder case, said he asked the state Court of Criminal Appeals for a special order, called a writ of mandamus, to overturn Abbott's action.

Hunter Biden's ex-wife to testify about drug use at trial

The ex-wife of U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is expected to testify on Wednesday about the younger Biden's drug use, which prosecutors contend he lied about to illegally buy a gun. Prosecutors told jurors hearing the historic first trial of a U.S. president's child that evidence will show Hunter Biden knowingly lied about his drug use on screening paperwork when he purchased a revolver in October 2018, while his defense lawyer countered that Hunter Biden was not using drugs at the time and did not intend to deceive.

Explainer-What does Biden's new asylum ban at the US-Mexico border do?

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will block migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border until attempted crossings fall under new actions rolled out on Tuesday. The asylum ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday, barring any legal challenges that might block it.

Biden imposes sweeping asylum ban at US-Mexico border

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday instituted a broad asylum ban on migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, a major enforcement move in the run-up to November elections that will decide control of the White House. Migrants caught crossing illegally could be quickly deported or turned back to Mexico under the measure, which will take effect just after midnight. There will be exceptions for unaccompanied children, people who face serious medical or safety threats and victims of trafficking, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

US House passes Republican bill to sanction International Criminal Court over Israel

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza. The vote was 247 to 155, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. There were no Republican "nay" votes, although two voted "present."

Columbia University settles lawsuit over campus safety amid protests

Columbia University will provide safety escorts and take other steps to protect its students, to settle a lawsuit claiming its campus had become unsafe during recent pro-Palestinian protests. Under a settlement filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, the Ivy League school will through year end offer round-the-clock "walking escorts" across campus, and appoint a "Safe Passage Liaison" to address student concerns over protests.

